Thai Army Reports Increased Cambodian Troop Movement, Drone Activity at Border

The Royal Thai Army has accused Cambodia of insincerity and violating an agreed ceasefire, alleging that Cambodian forces initiated fresh attacks with small arms and deployed drones along the border through the night.
The claims come amidst heightened tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, provided an update on the situation this morning, stating that despite ceasefire negotiations on the night of 29 July and into the early hours of 30 July, Cambodian forces engaged in four distinct incidents of encroachment.
Key Incidents Detailed by the Thai Army:
Chong Kan Ma Area: Thai forces detected an increase in Cambodian troop deployments and observed drones surveying Thai positions. This was followed by small arms fire exchanges during the night.
Phu Makua Area: Similar to Chong An Ma, an escalation in Cambodian troop presence and drone surveillance was noted, leading to small arms engagements overnight.
Pha Mor E-Ngae Area: Cambodian forces reportedly used 100mm mortar fire to attack a Thai operational base. The Royal Thai Army stated that its personnel remained safe and did not retaliate in this instance.
Ta Muen Thom Temple and Ta Kwai Temple Areas: Increased deployment of Cambodian forces was observed in these disputed temple vicinities.
Maj Gen Winthai asserted that these actions demonstrate Cambodia's "insincere attitude" and an apparent intention to breach the bilateral agreements.
He stressed that Thailand has "strictly adhered to the obligations" agreed upon by both governments.
"We condemn these actions for the second time," he stated, adding, "We believe this will severely impact Cambodia's image in the eyes of the world for such conduct."
Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, further elaborated that despite the ceasefire agreement, firing from the Cambodian side persisted.
Units in the Phu Makue area reported continuous "harassing fire" between approximately 04:15 BST and 05:25 BST this morning, forcing Thai soldiers to respond as the situation demanded.
In a counter-statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia refuted Thailand's allegations of ceasefire violations.
Their statement affirmed that Cambodia "remains fully dedicated to engaging constructively with Thailand to achieve a just, lasting and peaceful resolution to the current situation, one that firmly respects the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and mutual dignity of both nations."