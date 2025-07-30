Thai Army Reports Increased Cambodian Troop Movement, Drone Activity at Border

The Royal Thai Army has accused Cambodia of insincerity and violating an agreed ceasefire, alleging that Cambodian forces initiated fresh attacks with small arms and deployed drones along the border through the night.

The claims come amidst heightened tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, provided an update on the situation this morning, stating that despite ceasefire negotiations on the night of 29 July and into the early hours of 30 July, Cambodian forces engaged in four distinct incidents of encroachment.