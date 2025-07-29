Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Deliberate Ceasefire Violations After Midnight Deadline

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has today accused Cambodia of deliberately violating a bilateral ceasefire agreement, detailing a timeline of alleged attacks that commenced shortly after the agreed 00:00 deadline on Tuesday, 29th July 2025.

Bangkok asserts that these actions undermine mutual trust between the neighbouring nations.

Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, Deputy Spokesperson for the RTAFHQ and Spokesperson for the Joint Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Affairs (JOCTB), announced the findings following a JOCTB meeting.

He confirmed that Thailand had strictly adhered to the ceasefire in all areas as pledged. However, he stated that after the designated ceasefire time, Cambodia reportedly continued to fire weapons into Thai territory at multiple points.