Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Deliberate Ceasefire Violations After Midnight Deadline

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has today accused Cambodia of deliberately violating a bilateral ceasefire agreement, detailing a timeline of alleged attacks that commenced shortly after the agreed 00:00 deadline on Tuesday, 29th July 2025.
Bangkok asserts that these actions undermine mutual trust between the neighbouring nations.
Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, Deputy Spokesperson for the RTAFHQ and Spokesperson for the Joint Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Affairs (JOCTB), announced the findings following a JOCTB meeting.
He confirmed that Thailand had strictly adhered to the ceasefire in all areas as pledged. However, he stated that after the designated ceasefire time, Cambodia reportedly continued to fire weapons into Thai territory at multiple points.
"This is considered a deliberate violation of the agreement and destroys the mutual trust between us as neighbouring countries," Rear Admiral Surasan declared.
The JOCTB released a detailed report of Cambodian ceasefire violations recorded after 00:00 on 29th July 2025:
Surin Province
00:30 - 01:00 AM: In the vicinity of Ta Kwai Temple, Cambodian forces allegedly used drones to attack Thai positions.
Sisaket Province
05:03 AM: At Plang Yao, Cambodian forces reportedly fired small arms continuously at Thai personnel.
07:30 AM: At Pha Mor E Daeng (Chong Cham Dae), Cambodian forces engaged Thai troops, prompting a Thai response.
10:10 AM - Present: At Phu Makua, Cambodian forces allegedly used small arms and grenades in attacks on Thai troops.
Ubon Ratchathani Province
05:25 AM: At Chong Cham Dae, Cambodian forces reportedly deployed artillery, mortars, and tanks.
07:45 AM: At Chong Bok, Cambodian forces allegedly fired mortars from behind a position identified as "Noname" base.
07:50 AM: Also at Chong Bok, Cambodian forces reportedly used mortars and small arms against Thai troops. Notably, Thai forces did not retaliate during this incident.
07:54 AM: At Chong Bok, Cambodian forces were again accused of using small arms to attack Thai positions.
The Thai military's detailed account underscores growing tensions, despite earlier reports of a broader agreement to de-escalate the border situation.