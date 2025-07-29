Alleged Cambodian army lieutenant arrested for alleged spying in Chanthaburi

A Cambodian army lieutenant was arrested in Chanthaburi on Tuesday for allegedly spying on Thai military operations.

The Chanthaburi Marine Taskforce announced that Oeun Khoem, 43, was arrested at a house in Moo 1 village, Tambon Tapsai, Pong Nam Ron district, by immigration officers and Chanthaburi police.

Oeun Khoem entered Thailand on 12 March, and his visa is valid until 11 March 2027.

The marine taskforce alerted police to make the arrest after Khoem made Facebook posts suggesting he may have been spying for the Cambodian military. In one of his posts, he claimed that Thailand had attacked Cambodian troops first.