Timeline of Escalation (Source: Australian Strategic Policy Institute - ASPI):

The protracted crisis began in mid-February, evolving through a series of increasingly hostile actions:

13 February 2025: A Cambodian protest occurred at Prasat Ta Muen Thom.

25-28 February 2025: Cambodian troops were observed clearing roads in the Sam Yaek Lao area.

15-25 March 2025: Cambodian forces constructed a road to Phnom Prasitthi hilltop, directly opposite the Thai Khao Sattasom position, and commenced heavy fortification of the base.

7-22 April 2025: Thai troops responded by clearing and constructing a new road straddling the border near Prasat Ta Muen Thom, extending from the temple to a road junction.

18 May 2025: Thai troops in Chong Bok discovered fortifications being dug in an area overlapping existing claims near Hill 745. Cambodian troops subsequently pulled back upon request.

28 May 2025: Thai soldiers approached Cambodian troops digging fortifications, leading to a brief exchange of fire that resulted in the death of one Cambodian Officer.

29-30 May 2025: Cambodian forces mobilised troops and significant artillery assets towards the border.

3-5 June 2025: Cambodian troops moved towards the Emerald Triangle Sector, with Thailand responding in kind.

14-18 June 2025: Cambodia mobilised long-range military assets to the border. A phone call between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn was reportedly leaked during this period.

23-25 June 2025: Trade restrictions and cross-border closures were imposed. Cambodia escalated tensions further by sending heavy munitions to the Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces.

1-10 July 2025: Over 300 landmines were allegedly planted by Cambodian troops.

15 July 2025: A Thai patrol in Chong Bok located two unexploded landmines.

16-23 July 2025: Eight Thai soldiers sustained injuries in two separate landmine incidents.

24 July 2025: Full-scale conflict erupted, with artillery and rockets fired from Cambodia. Thailand responded by deploying F-16 fighter jets.

25-28 July 2025: The intense crossfire resulted in approximately 300,000 people being displaced on both sides of the border. Over 35 individuals were killed, and several more were injured.

28 July 2025: Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire.

Thailand maintains that its actions are defensive, solely aimed at protecting its sovereignty, and are not acts of invasion.

On 1 August 2025, a delegation of ambassadors, military attachés, and journalists from around the world visited affected areas in Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

The purpose of this visit was to hear first-hand accounts from victims and witness the real-world impact of the conflict, underscoring that the situation extends far beyond a mere documentary dispute; it represents "the real lives of the Thai people."

"The True Story Must Be Told," a statement from Thai authorities emphasised. "Cambodia’s aggression did not begin with words—it began with rockets, landmines, and innocent lives lost. The timeline doesn’t lie. Thailand defends. We do not invade."