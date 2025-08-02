Thai-Cambodian Border Unrest: A Five-Month Timeline of Escalation

From territorial infringements to rocket attacks on civilians, a detailed timeline reveals the escalating tensions that have displaced 300,000 and claimed dozens of lives

 

Thailand has endured over five months of escalating aggression along its border with Cambodia, marked by severe breaches of sovereignty and humanitarian principles.

 

The ongoing cross-border conflict has seen instances of overlapping security fortifications, the deployment of deadly landmines, and a devastating BM-21 rocket attack on Thai civilians, ultimately leading to the displacement of approximately 300,000 people.

 

 

 

Timeline of Escalation (Source: Australian Strategic Policy Institute - ASPI):

The protracted crisis began in mid-February, evolving through a series of increasingly hostile actions:

13 February 2025: A Cambodian protest occurred at Prasat Ta Muen Thom.

25-28 February 2025: Cambodian troops were observed clearing roads in the Sam Yaek Lao area.

15-25 March 2025: Cambodian forces constructed a road to Phnom Prasitthi hilltop, directly opposite the Thai Khao Sattasom position, and commenced heavy fortification of the base.

7-22 April 2025: Thai troops responded by clearing and constructing a new road straddling the border near Prasat Ta Muen Thom, extending from the temple to a road junction.

18 May 2025: Thai troops in Chong Bok discovered fortifications being dug in an area overlapping existing claims near Hill 745. Cambodian troops subsequently pulled back upon request.

28 May 2025: Thai soldiers approached Cambodian troops digging fortifications, leading to a brief exchange of fire that resulted in the death of one Cambodian Officer.

29-30 May 2025: Cambodian forces mobilised troops and significant artillery assets towards the border.

3-5 June 2025: Cambodian troops moved towards the Emerald Triangle Sector, with Thailand responding in kind.

14-18 June 2025: Cambodia mobilised long-range military assets to the border. A phone call between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn was reportedly leaked during this period.

23-25 June 2025: Trade restrictions and cross-border closures were imposed. Cambodia escalated tensions further by sending heavy munitions to the Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces.

1-10 July 2025: Over 300 landmines were allegedly planted by Cambodian troops.

15 July 2025: A Thai patrol in Chong Bok located two unexploded landmines.

16-23 July 2025: Eight Thai soldiers sustained injuries in two separate landmine incidents.

24 July 2025: Full-scale conflict erupted, with artillery and rockets fired from Cambodia. Thailand responded by deploying F-16 fighter jets.

25-28 July 2025: The intense crossfire resulted in approximately 300,000 people being displaced on both sides of the border. Over 35 individuals were killed, and several more were injured.

28 July 2025: Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire.

 

Thailand maintains that its actions are defensive, solely aimed at protecting its sovereignty, and are not acts of invasion.

 

On 1 August 2025, a delegation of ambassadors, military attachés, and journalists from around the world visited affected areas in Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

 

The purpose of this visit was to hear first-hand accounts from victims and witness the real-world impact of the conflict, underscoring that the situation extends far beyond a mere documentary dispute; it represents "the real lives of the Thai people."

 

"The True Story Must Be Told," a statement from Thai authorities emphasised. "Cambodia’s aggression did not begin with words—it began with rockets, landmines, and innocent lives lost. The timeline doesn’t lie. Thailand defends. We do not invade."

 

