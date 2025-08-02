Heartbreak and Outrage as Families Demand Justice for Cross-Border Rocket Attack Victims

Tears flowed and emotions ran high on Thursday as the shattered families of eight victims, brutally killed by a Cambodian BM-21 rocket strike on a petrol station, made a poignant plea for justice to an international delegation.

The harrowing scene unfolded at the PTT Ban Phue petrol station in Nong Ya Lad, Kantaralak district, Si Sa Ket, where a Royal Thai Army Public Relations Centre (RTAPC) delegation, comprising ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and representatives from 11 nations, along with 23 military attachés and 200 media personnel, witnessed the devastating aftermath.

Among the 8 Thai civilians who tragically lost their lives was an innocent eight-year-old child, while 10 others sustained injuries in the horrific attack on the convenience store.

The grieving families, clutching photographs of their deceased loved ones, directly appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security agencies, and the visiting foreign diplomats for accountability.

Reporters on the ground witnessed the raw emotion, with Lt Col Derek Wessan, the Canadian Military Attaché, visibly moved to tears by the heart-wrenching spectacle.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, explained the purpose of bringing the diplomatic and media delegation to the site.

He emphasised that the primary objective was to expose the direct impact on civilians, highlighting that the affected area is significantly removed from military operations, which are predominantly located along the border.