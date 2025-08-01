Malaysian attaché saddened by impact on children in border clash

He thanked the Thai military and government for allowing him to witness the situation firsthand.
It is clear what has happened in Thailand, particularly in this area. What we see here is real; the extent of the damage is evident. I feel for the civilians and the children.
We are here, and we know what has occurred. Everyone knows, and they can truly understand the situation.
He also conveyed hope for lasting peace, wishing for a ceasefire and an end to the conflict.
ASEAN countries will continue to monitor this situation, ensuring the security and peace of both Thai and Cambodian citizens.