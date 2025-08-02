2nd Army commander visits frontline troops, stays overnight to show support and urges vigilance

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang visits Thai-Cambodian border troops, thanks them for defending sovereignty, stays overnight, and warns against complacency.

On August 1, 2025, Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, visited Thai troops stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border to offer moral support and monitor conditions on the ground. During the visit, he delivered supplies—including rice and dried food—and gave words of encouragement to personnel stationed at various forward operating bases.

Boonsin expressed his gratitude to all soldiers for their firm and unwavering commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty. He affirmed that their actions were both necessary and justified and reassured them that commanders at every level stood in solidarity with those on the frontline.

He reminded the troops to remain highly vigilant, noting that "anything can happen at any time." He emphasised the need for 24-hour alertness and urged soldiers to stay updated with the latest developments.

In a show of solidarity, the 2nd Army commander spent the night with troops at the border, underscoring his personal commitment to the forces guarding the nation.

