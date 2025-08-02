2nd Army commander visits frontline troops, stays overnight to show support and urges vigilance

On August 1, 2025, Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, visited Thai troops stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border to offer moral support and monitor conditions on the ground. During the visit, he delivered supplies—including rice and dried food—and gave words of encouragement to personnel stationed at various forward operating bases.

Boonsin expressed his gratitude to all soldiers for their firm and unwavering commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty. He affirmed that their actions were both necessary and justified and reassured them that commanders at every level stood in solidarity with those on the frontline.