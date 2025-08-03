Thai government reveals top 10 fake news items on Thai-Cambodian conflict

Meanwhile, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan addressed viral social media posts falsely accusing Thai soldiers of committing atrocities against Cambodian troops.

She categorically dismissed these as fake news with no basis in fact. These are deliberate distortions aimed at inciting hatred and exacerbating tensions between the peoples of both nations, she said.

Sasikan reaffirmed that Thai military operations are conducted in strict compliance with humanitarian principles, international law, and the military’s code of conduct.

She added that wounded Cambodian soldiers who were captured following border clashes were provided with appropriate medical care before being repatriated via the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Surin province.

The handover process was conducted transparently, respectfully, and with full accountability.