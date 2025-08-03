Thai government reveals top 10 fake news items on Thai-Cambodian conflict

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap, who also serves as a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, confirmed that no violent incidents were reported along any of the seven Thai provinces bordering Cambodia from midnight until the morning of August 3.
He said Thai security agencies remain on high alert and continue to carry out surveillance and preventive operations. He urged the public to monitor developments through official government channels and to avoid falling victim to misinformation or disinformation campaigns.
Meanwhile, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan addressed viral social media posts falsely accusing Thai soldiers of committing atrocities against Cambodian troops.
She categorically dismissed these as fake news with no basis in fact. These are deliberate distortions aimed at inciting hatred and exacerbating tensions between the peoples of both nations, she said.
Sasikan reaffirmed that Thai military operations are conducted in strict compliance with humanitarian principles, international law, and the military’s code of conduct.
She added that wounded Cambodian soldiers who were captured following border clashes were provided with appropriate medical care before being repatriated via the Chong Chom border checkpoint in Surin province.
The handover process was conducted transparently, respectfully, and with full accountability.
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society also released a list of the 10 most-shared fake news stories over the past week, as follows:
Authorities said these fake news items were found to use doctored images—often old or foreign photos—paired with false captions to mislead the public and stir widespread misunderstanding, potentially jeopardising national security.
“We urge everyone to help stop the spread of fake news. Do not share unverified information. Always check facts through official sources,” Sasikan said.
Suspicious or potentially fake content can be reported via the hotline 1111, the Line ID @antifakenewscenter, or the website www.antifakenewscenter.com to help safeguard Thai society from confusion and division.