Thai PM's Adviser Exposes Cambodian 'Fake News' at FCCT Briefing

Jakrapob Penkair, an adviser to the Prime Minister's Secretary-General, revealed today that he engaged in an extensive two-hour discussion with foreign correspondents at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand (FCCT) on Wednesday (30th July 2025).

Representatives from various international media outlets, including the BBC, CNN, and Nikkei, attended the briefing.

Jakrapob stated that while he initially intended to discuss ongoing Thai trade tariff negotiations with the US, he opted to speak only in broad principles and address past issues to avoid prejudicing national interests given the unresolved nature of the talks.

The primary focus of the nearly two-hour, all-English discussion, according to Jakrapob, centred on Cambodia and its leaders, Hun Sen and Hun Manet.