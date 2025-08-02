Thai Digital Ministry Battles Wave of Border Conflict Fake News

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has issued a stark warning regarding a surge in fake news, with a particularly disturbing claim of "Thai soldiers assaulting and beheading Cambodian soldiers" identified as the most widely circulated misinformation.
The ministry cautions that such fabricated reports could sow panic and misunderstanding, urging the public to verify information rigorously before sharing.
Wetang Phuangsup, Secretary-General of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (BDE) and spokesperson for the MDES, revealed the findings of the Anti-Fake News Centre's monitoring efforts between 25 and 31 July 2025.
During this period, a staggering 955,073 messages were detected, with 1,157 requiring official verification.
The vast majority of false reports, totalling 1,118 messages, originated from social listening platforms.
A further 35 tips were received via Line Official, and four via Facebook. Of the 271 cases requiring investigation, 128 have already been verified in coordination with relevant agencies.
The DES Ministry has categorised the most prominent fake news stories into five main groups:
Group 1: Government policies, official information, public order, morality, and internal security (206 cases).
Group 2: Health products, hazardous substances, cosmetics, and illegal goods/services (22 cases).
Group 3: Disasters (6 cases).
Group 4: Economy (4 cases).
Group 5: Online crime (33 cases).
Wetang highlighted that the most widely shared fake news items this week predominantly concern national security between Thailand and Cambodia.
These reports, he noted, significantly impact public sentiment, potentially creating alarm, anxiety, and widespread confusion.
The top 10 most circulated fake news stories were:
Addressing the top-ranking fake news, "Thai soldiers assaulted and beheaded Cambodian soldiers," the DES Ministry, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Team and the Ministry of Defence, unequivocally confirmed it to be false.
They clarified that a Facebook page fabricated the false information by misusing an image from 27 July 2025, which depicted the humanitarian repatriation of 12 bodies of Cambodian soldiers back to their homeland, falsely adding misleading captions.
The public is urged to only trust information from official security and government agencies.
Similarly, the second-ranked fake news, "Nearly 140 Thai soldiers died near Preah Vihear Temple," was debunked in coordination with the Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Team.
They clarified that the images of deceased bodies circulating were not those of Thai soldiers.
On 27 July 2025, at 4:30 PM, Thai officials conducted a handover of 12 Cambodian soldiers' bodies, who died during fighting in the Phu Makuea area, to Cambodian officials at the Chong Sa-ngam Permanent Border Crossing in Si Sa Ket province.
This gesture allowed the bodies to be returned for religious rites in their home country.
The ministry emphasised that such actions are in accordance with international humanitarian principles, honouring soldiers who fall in conflict, regardless of their allegiance.
This reflects the dignity and honour of military personnel who fulfil their duty to their respective nations.
The DES Ministry expresses deep concern regarding the public's vulnerability to online misinformation.
A lack of critical awareness and the act of sharing false information can lead to misplaced trust, misunderstanding, anxiety, and potentially cause harm to individuals' lives, property, or personal data. This can have far-reaching negative impacts on society. Therefore, the public is advised to thoroughly verify the facts and legitimacy of news stories and associated links.