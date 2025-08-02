Thai Digital Ministry Battles Wave of Border Conflict Fake News

The top 10 most circulated fake news stories were:

Claims that Thai soldiers assaulted and beheaded Cambodian soldiers.

Reports of nearly 140 Thai soldiers dying near Preah Vihear Temple.

Allegations of 40 Thai soldiers killed and 30 captured.

News that Norway donated 14 F-16 fighter jets to Thailand following the border conflict.

A report stating the Governor of Surin province declared it the first war disaster zone.

Claims that Thai soldiers successfully recaptured Preah Vihear Temple and Wat Kaeo Sikha Khiri Svara.

Accusations that the Thai military used biological weapons against Cambodia.

Reports of Thai soldiers using aircraft to release toxic substances, killing Cambodian civilians.

News of the Second Army Area Command launching a fundraising campaign to assist Thai soldiers fighting Cambodia.

A purported statement from the Deputy Minister of Defence about suspending aid to Cambodian patients.

Addressing the top-ranking fake news, "Thai soldiers assaulted and beheaded Cambodian soldiers," the DES Ministry, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Team and the Ministry of Defence, unequivocally confirmed it to be false.

They clarified that a Facebook page fabricated the false information by misusing an image from 27 July 2025, which depicted the humanitarian repatriation of 12 bodies of Cambodian soldiers back to their homeland, falsely adding misleading captions.

The public is urged to only trust information from official security and government agencies.

Similarly, the second-ranked fake news, "Nearly 140 Thai soldiers died near Preah Vihear Temple," was debunked in coordination with the Royal Thai Army Spokesperson Team.

They clarified that the images of deceased bodies circulating were not those of Thai soldiers.

On 27 July 2025, at 4:30 PM, Thai officials conducted a handover of 12 Cambodian soldiers' bodies, who died during fighting in the Phu Makuea area, to Cambodian officials at the Chong Sa-ngam Permanent Border Crossing in Si Sa Ket province.

This gesture allowed the bodies to be returned for religious rites in their home country.

The ministry emphasised that such actions are in accordance with international humanitarian principles, honouring soldiers who fall in conflict, regardless of their allegiance.

This reflects the dignity and honour of military personnel who fulfil their duty to their respective nations.

The DES Ministry expresses deep concern regarding the public's vulnerability to online misinformation.

A lack of critical awareness and the act of sharing false information can lead to misplaced trust, misunderstanding, anxiety, and potentially cause harm to individuals' lives, property, or personal data. This can have far-reaching negative impacts on society. Therefore, the public is advised to thoroughly verify the facts and legitimacy of news stories and associated links.