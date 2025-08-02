Thailand Deploys Mental Health Crisis Response as 267 Border Residents at Suicide Risk

Thailand's government has launched an intensive mental health intervention programme along the Cambodia border, where unrest has left 267 people at risk of suicide and forced nearly 400,000 residents into evacuation centres.

Prime Minister's Office spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan announced on Saturday that the Public Health Ministry continues comprehensive care for residents in the Thai-Cambodia border areas, with evacuation centres operating across five provinces to accommodate the displaced population.

As of Friday, 1 August 2025, authorities have established 676 evacuation centres housing 167,121 people, having processed over 395,000 residents since the crisis began.

Vulnerable groups receiving priority care include elderly people, pregnant women, small children, bedridden patients, and disabled individuals.

The Public Health Ministry has deployed 1,161 medical and emergency response teams, supported by nearly 2,000 standby medical and psychological volunteer personnel.

The response teams include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other allied health professionals providing comprehensive care across affected areas.

The mental health component represents a critical element of the government's response strategy, with psychological counselling provided to over 55,000 individuals.

Healthcare workers have identified 2,151 people experiencing severe stress and 267 individuals at high risk of suicide, all receiving immediate intervention and support.