Thailand Deploys Mental Health Crisis Response as 267 Border Residents at Suicide Risk

Thailand's government has launched an intensive mental health intervention programme along the Cambodia border, where unrest has left 267 people at risk of suicide and forced nearly 400,000 residents into evacuation centres.
Prime Minister's Office spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan announced on Saturday that the Public Health Ministry continues comprehensive care for residents in the Thai-Cambodia border areas, with evacuation centres operating across five provinces to accommodate the displaced population.
As of Friday, 1 August 2025, authorities have established 676 evacuation centres housing 167,121 people, having processed over 395,000 residents since the crisis began.
Vulnerable groups receiving priority care include elderly people, pregnant women, small children, bedridden patients, and disabled individuals.
The Public Health Ministry has deployed 1,161 medical and emergency response teams, supported by nearly 2,000 standby medical and psychological volunteer personnel.
The response teams include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other allied health professionals providing comprehensive care across affected areas.
The mental health component represents a critical element of the government's response strategy, with psychological counselling provided to over 55,000 individuals.
Healthcare workers have identified 2,151 people experiencing severe stress and 267 individuals at high risk of suicide, all receiving immediate intervention and support.
"The government has prioritised mental health support recognising the psychological trauma experienced by border communities," Sasikarn stated during the briefing.
The unrest has resulted in a cumulative death toll of 17 people, comprising 14 direct fatalities and three indirect deaths.
Additionally, 38 people have sustained injuries, categorised as 12 serious cases, 13 moderate injuries, and 13 minor wounds.
Healthcare infrastructure has suffered significant disruption, with 154 medical facilities affected across the border region.
Seventeen hospitals and 137 health stations have been forced to reduce services or temporarily cease operations, prompting the government to establish alternative service provision to ensure continued healthcare access for residents.
The Thai government has implemented comprehensive support systems to maintain essential services whilst addressing both immediate humanitarian needs and longer-term psychological recovery requirements.
The response encompasses emergency medical care, mental health intervention, and infrastructure protection measures.
Sasikarn emphasised the collaborative nature of the response effort, acknowledging contributions from government agencies and private sector partners in supporting affected communities.
"The government extends gratitude to all government departments and private sector organisations jointly caring for border area residents," she said. "We will continue executing public health missions with full commitment to protect the lives, health, and dignity of all Thai people comprehensively."
The 676 evacuation centres across five provinces represent the largest displacement response in recent Thai history, with facilities designed to accommodate varying needs of displaced populations.
Priority systems ensure vulnerable groups receive appropriate care whilst maintaining basic services for all residents.
Healthcare teams conduct regular assessments within evacuation centres, monitoring both physical health conditions and psychological wellbeing of displaced individuals.
The comprehensive approach addresses immediate medical needs whilst building longer-term support networks for affected communities.
The government's response reflects recognition that border unrest creates complex humanitarian challenges requiring coordinated medical, psychological, and social support interventions to ensure community resilience and recovery.
Mental health professionals continue monitoring the situation closely, with additional resources available for deployment should the crisis escalate or extend beyond current projections. The government maintains readiness to expand support services as needed to address evolving community needs.