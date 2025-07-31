Thailand-Cambodia clashes: One more death reported from suicide

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Public Health, provided an update following a meeting on the medical and public health situation at the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday (July 30).

As of 10am, one additional death had been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16.

The deceased was a resident of an evacuation centre, but had been staying with relatives outside the camp. They went missing on the night of July 29 and were found to have died by suicide the following morning.

The number of injured remained at 38, with 11 still receiving hospital treatment. Of those, eight were in critical condition and three in stable condition.