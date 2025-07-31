Thailand-Cambodia clashes: One more death reported from suicide

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Public Health, provided an update following a meeting on the medical and public health situation at the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday (July 30).
As of 10am, one additional death had been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16.
The deceased was a resident of an evacuation centre, but had been staying with relatives outside the camp. They went missing on the night of July 29 and were found to have died by suicide the following morning.
The number of injured remained at 38, with 11 still receiving hospital treatment. Of those, eight were in critical condition and three in stable condition.
A total of 11 hospitals had suspended services, while nine were partially operational. The number of affected health stations dropped to 144, while the number of evacuation centres increased to 705, housing 186,101 people, including 35,653 vulnerable individuals.
In response, a 365-member medical operation team, including disease control, environmental health, and mental health teams, along with 129 ambulances, had been mobilised.
Dr Sophon noted that to alleviate the pressure on teams in the field, 43 volunteer support teams had been prepared for deployment upon request.
The Ministry of Public Health also sent a Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) from various hospitals, including Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, Rajavithi Hospital (2) , and Ruam Katanyu Foundation, to assist those affected.
Dr Sophon continued, stressing the heightened risk of infectious diseases in the crowded evacuation centres, including respiratory illnesses and food- and waterborne diseases, as well as mental health issues.
Screening of 20,693 individuals revealed that 600 were experiencing high levels of stress, and 142 were at risk of suicide. Immediate psychological first aid was provided, and at-risk individuals were referred for further care.
Mental health activities and support to reduce stress and suicide risk were being organised, while strict food and environmental sanitation measures and continuous disease surveillance were being enforced.