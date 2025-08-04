2nd Army Region chief vows no troop pullback, hopes for GBC progress

Speaking about the GBC meeting taking place in Malaysia, Boonsin said he was not yet aware of the details of the discussions but hoped both countries could reach a mutually acceptable agreement.
Addressing concerns that tensions could escalate after August 7, Boonsin emphasised that the situation would depend on the decisions of both national leaders.
“If both sides accept each other’s conditions, a resolution can come easily,” he said. However, he noted it was still too early to predict the results.
When asked about calls for troop withdrawal, Boonsin firmly responded, “The army will not pull back because we have advanced into areas within our sovereign territory.”
He added that both armies have so far adhered to the ceasefire agreed upon by the two governments to maintain peace along the border. We are doing our best, he said, while admitting there have been issues with unidentified drones in the area.
The Second Army Region has coordinated with various agencies to address these problems, which have recently improved.
Authorities are also monitoring individuals suspected of espionage or acting as informants. However, Boonsin acknowledged that in some cases, drones are flown simply to provoke or cause disruption without a clear objective.
On the recent arrest of a Cambodian national flying a drone near Wing 5 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Boonsin said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the police, who must conduct a fair investigation.
Boonsin also addressed reports of foul odours along the Thai-Cambodian border, believed to be from decomposing bodies. He said Cambodia had been contacted and asked to retrieve the remains of its soldiers to prevent disease outbreaks. He confirmed that Cambodia had begun removing some of the bodies.
Regarding the health and hygiene of Thai soldiers, Boonsin said military medics are on site and the situation has improved. He acknowledged that Cambodia had deployed ambulances to transport the wounded and the deceased, stating that these individuals have families too.
This was part of the prior agreement, and the Thai side is facilitating accordingly, he said.
Boonsin received a donation of consumer goods for Thai border troops from Col Chawalit Bunyamanee, representing the Usaard Market community.