Cambodia reinforces border troops after heavy losses, says Thai official

At Government House in Bangkok, the centre’s spokesperson, Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, briefed the media following a high-level meeting. He said that, overall, both sides were continuing to deploy forces within their respective strongholds, with no significant movements reported in recent days.
However, he noted that Cambodian troops had been observed modifying their fortified positions and increasing manpower in several locations: Ta Muen Thom temple, Ta Khwai temple, Chong Don Ao, Chong An Ma, Chong Ta Thao, Khao Satta Som, and Phu Phee.
The reinforcements appear to be replacing troops lost during recent clashes.
“This could be taken as an indication that the Cambodian side has suffered substantial losses,” Surasan said.