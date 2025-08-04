Leicester City displays Thai flag banner to share truth on border conflict

MONDAY, AUGUST 04, 2025

A banner featuring the Thai national flag and the hashtag #TruthFromThailand was displayed around the pitch during a friendly match at King Power Stadium in the United Kingdom, where Leicester City defeated Fiorentina 2-0 on Monday (August 4)

The aim was to serve as a platform to inform the global community that it was Cambodia, not Thailand as claimed, who initiated the armed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

According to evidence presented by Thai authorities, it was Cambodia that initiated the violence by launching attacks on Thai border areas—most notably by firing BM-21 rockets at civilian targets. Such actions are deemed severe and inhumane.

 

Leicester City, which is owned by Thai conglomerate King Power, has taken a symbolic stance in support of its home country by helping share Thailand’s side of the story with the world.

 

Leicester City displays Thai flag banner to share truth on border conflict

The club is currently preparing for the new Championship season and will kick off their campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on August 10 at 10.30pm Thailand time.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy