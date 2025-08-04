The aim was to serve as a platform to inform the global community that it was Cambodia, not Thailand as claimed, who initiated the armed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.
According to evidence presented by Thai authorities, it was Cambodia that initiated the violence by launching attacks on Thai border areas—most notably by firing BM-21 rockets at civilian targets. Such actions are deemed severe and inhumane.
Leicester City, which is owned by Thai conglomerate King Power, has taken a symbolic stance in support of its home country by helping share Thailand’s side of the story with the world.
The club is currently preparing for the new Championship season and will kick off their campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on August 10 at 10.30pm Thailand time.