Leicester launches probe into helicopter crash that killed Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

The crash claimed the lives of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Chairman of King Power Group and Leicester City FC, along with the two pilots and two others.
The inquiry, led by Professor Catherine Mason, is taking place before the jury at Leicester Town Hall and is scheduled to conclude on January 31, 2025.
Law firm Stewarts, represented by Sarah Stewart, Peter Neenan, senior barristers Philip Sheppard, and Bajul Shah, has been engaged by the families of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Captain Eric Swaffer, and Captain Isabella Rosa Lechowicz to participate in the inquiry on behalf of the deceased’s families.
The case, previously suspended, resumed following the release of a 209-page report by the UK's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) on September 6, 2023.
The report highlighted safety system flaws in the helicopter and the actions of Leonardo S.p.A., the Italian manufacturer of the aircraft.
The AAIB report concluded that the crash resulted from the failure of dual bearings and the tail rotor control system, both critical components identified by Leonardo during the design phase as essential for safe operation. Their failure caused the helicopter to lose control, spin violently, and crash, igniting a fire.
The report also stated unequivocally that there was nothing the pilot could have done to prevent the accident.
The inquiry will hear testimonies from the families of the deceased, eyewitnesses, emergency responders, and AAIB officials regarding the investigation’s findings, safety recommendations, and responses to those recommendations.
Evidence is also expected from Leonardo and other parties on their actions following the crash, including whether the manufacturer complied fully with regulatory requirements.
The families of the victims hope the inquiry will provide answers about the events of October 27, 2018, and clarify the obstacles that delayed the AAIB's nearly five-year investigation. They also hope the inquiry will result in recommendations to prevent future accidents.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Vichai, stated “My family has faith in this inquiry process and hopes it will offer clarity about the cause of my father’s death and the accident. I want to ensure that such an event will never happen again to another family, sparing others the pain and suffering that we have endured.”
Kate Lechowicz, sister of Captain Isabella Lechowicz, expressed "The wait for this inquiry has been deeply painful. For over six years, we’ve lived with unanswered questions and prolonged frustration since the tragic loss of Eric and Isabella. Aviation safety was of utmost importance to them. From afar, they would hope to see changes that prevent such tragedies in the future. Our children will never know their aunt and uncle, or share adventures with them—only glimpsing them through the photographs in our home and the stories we pass down. We miss them deeply every single day."
Sarah Stewart, a lawyer from Stewarts Law representing the families, stated "This inquiry marks a critical step toward justice and truth for the families of those lost in the Leicester City Football Club helicopter crash. Over six years later, they are finally on the path to learning the cause of this tragedy and hearing the manufacturer's explanation. Important lessons must be learned about aviation risks and safety processes. While the jury's verdict cannot bring back their loved ones, the families hope it will lead to improved aviation safety in the future."