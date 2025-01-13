Leicester launches probe into helicopter crash that killed Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

The crash claimed the lives of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Chairman of King Power Group and Leicester City FC, along with the two pilots and two others.

The inquiry, led by Professor Catherine Mason, is taking place before the jury at Leicester Town Hall and is scheduled to conclude on January 31, 2025.

Law firm Stewarts, represented by Sarah Stewart, Peter Neenan, senior barristers Philip Sheppard, and Bajul Shah, has been engaged by the families of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Captain Eric Swaffer, and Captain Isabella Rosa Lechowicz to participate in the inquiry on behalf of the deceased’s families.

The case, previously suspended, resumed following the release of a 209-page report by the UK's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) on September 6, 2023.

The report highlighted safety system flaws in the helicopter and the actions of Leonardo S.p.A., the Italian manufacturer of the aircraft.

The AAIB report concluded that the crash resulted from the failure of dual bearings and the tail rotor control system, both critical components identified by Leonardo during the design phase as essential for safe operation. Their failure caused the helicopter to lose control, spin violently, and crash, igniting a fire.