UK deploys largest Naval Force in years for 8-month Indo-Pacific operation

The operation, codenamed Operation Highmast, will include nearly 5,000 personnel from 12 allied nations, including NATO members and partners such as France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Denmark.

The HMS Prince of Wales will lead the multinational strike group through key strategic waters near India, Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan.

While the official aim is to reinforce deterrence against rivals like China, Russia, and North Korea, analysts suggest the deployment also reflects broader tensions among US allies in Asia regarding Washington’s foreign policy under a potential second Trump administration.