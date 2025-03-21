Heathrow Airport closed due to massive fire, global flights disrupted

"Heathrow is one of the major hubs of the world," said Ian Petchenik, spokesman for FlightRadar24. "This is going to disrupt airlines' operations around the world."

77 airlines have a total of 669 flights scheduled to land at Heathrow Airport on Friday. British Airways has 341 flights alone.

CHAOTIC DAYS AHEAD

According to the flight tracking website FlightRadar24, at least 120 inbound flights to Heathrow had to divert to other airports in the early morning.

Qantas Airways sent its flight from Perth to Paris, a United Airlines New York flight headed to Shannon, Ireland and a United Airlines flight from San Francisco was due to land in Washington, D.C. rather than London.

Some flights from the US were turning around mid-air and returning to their point of departure.

Police cordoned off the roads around the airport, local train routes were stopped and before 7 am around 40 people were seen walking away from Terminal 5 with their luggage.

Travel experts said the disruption would extend far beyond Heathrow.

Airlines' carefully choreographed networks depend on airplanes and crews being in specific locations at specific times. Dozens of air carriers will have to hurriedly reconfigure their networks to move planes and crews around.

"The other question is, 'What will airlines do to deal with the backlog of passengers?'", said travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt with Atmosphere Research Group. "It's going to be a chaotic couple of days."

Some passengers turned to social media. Adrian Spender, who works at British retailer Tesco, said in a post on X that he was on an Airbus A380 that had been headed for Heathrow.

"#Heathrow no idea where we are going yet. Currently over Austria."

Heathrow, and London's other major airports, have been hit by outages in the past in recent years, most recently by an automated gate failure and an air traffic system meltdown, both in 2023.

A Heathrow spokesperson told Reuters in an email that there was no clarity on when power would be restored, and they expected significant disruption over the coming days.

On the ground in London, a number of homes and businesses were without power. "Firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated," the fire brigade said.

