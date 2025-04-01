King Charles sends a royal message to the King, expressing condolences over the earthquake

The royal message states that:

"Your Majesty,

My wife and I were so deeply saddened to learn of the recent earthquake affecting Myanmar, Thailand, and other countries in the region. I can only begin to imagine the tragic suffering and loss that the people of the Kingdom of Thailand are experiencing because of this devastating natural disaster.

At this most difficult of times, I wanted to convey our profound and most heartfelt sympathy to yourYour Majesty and to the people of Kingdom of Thailand. Our secial thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones or their precious livelihoods, and also with the emergency service who are working to assist those who are in need.

Charles R"