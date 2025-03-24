UK set to lay off 10,000 civil servants, using AI to save 15% in budget

Reeves revealed the plan ahead of his mid-year fiscal policy address on March 26, 68, saying: Although the government still plans to increase government spending in line with inflation every year of its term, it will adjust budget allocation to be more targeted and cost-effective, and push for each ministry to save budget through innovation, such as using AI to reduce redundant workloads.

Last October, in her first full budget, Reeves sought to win the trust of investors by pledging to bring day-to-day spending into balance with tax revenue by the end of the decade.

However, she is believed to have been knocked off course by slow economic growth and higher borrowing costs.

Employers say a tax hike for them will hit hiring and a potential global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's import tariffs has led to downgrades to the international outlook.

"The world has changed. We can all see that before our eyes and governments are not inactive in that," Reeves told Sky News. "We'll respond to the change and continue to meet our fiscal rules."