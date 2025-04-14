DKBA clash with foreign call centre scam suspects in Myanmar

According to a report from Thailand’s Ratchamanu Task Force, the foreigners—detained in Taizhang, Karen State—protested and tried to cross the Moei River into Thailand.

The protest was staged by the detainees, most of whom are from Ethiopia and other African nations, who sought to return to their home countries after waiting more than two months for coordination from their respective embassies.

Tensions escalated to the point where a violent clash nearly occurred, as DKBA soldiers confronted the group, reportedly using threats and weapons to control the situation.