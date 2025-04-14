DKBA clash with foreign call centre scam suspects in Myanmar

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

A clash between the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) soldiers and 275 foreigners linked to call centre scams occurred in Myanmar on Sunday.

According to a report from Thailand’s Ratchamanu Task Force, the foreigners—detained in Taizhang, Karen State—protested and tried to cross the Moei River into Thailand.

The protest was staged by the detainees, most of whom are from Ethiopia and other African nations, who sought to return to their home countries after waiting more than two months for coordination from their respective embassies.

Tensions escalated to the point where a violent clash nearly occurred, as DKBA soldiers confronted the group, reportedly using threats and weapons to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Thai military personnel from the Ratchamanu Task Force, along with local administrative and police officers, have been strictly monitoring and enforcing border security to prevent illegal crossings.

The task force stressed that a clear repatriation process has already been established, with over 8,000 individuals repatriated to date.

“Therefore, any foreign nationals who do not comply with the official repatriation process and instead attempt to cross the border illegally will face prosecution for unlawful entry,” the task force warned.

The DKBA has reportedly pledged to hand over all 275 individuals to the Myanmar government in Myawaddy on April 18 to initiate the repatriation procedure.

The delay in repatriation, according to the task force, is due to the lack of readiness on the part of the countries of origin to receive their citizens. It added that all relevant Thai agencies continue to work towards a resolution to the issue.

 

