Top 5 provinces for Songkran travel revealed

Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, Traveloka, has revealed the five most popular Thai provinces for the 2025 Songkran festival, with overall tourism revenue nationwide expected to reach 26.5 billion baht.
The platform highlighted a growing trend among Thai travelers who are now embracing the “Travel Anywhere, No Low Season” concept, making the most of Thailand’s year-round destinations.
Bangkok continues to reign as the top Songkran destination, reflecting its role as a vibrant hub of festivities—from the iconic water fights along Khao San Road, Silom, and Siam Square, to cultural and musical events spread throughout the capital.
Traveloka also reported a surge in interest for lesser-known provinces beyond the main tourist cities, fueled by the government's policy promoting year-round travel in all communities. Notable spikes in accommodation and activity searches were recorded in:
Chumphon (+95%)
Nakhon Phanom (+68%)
Sakon Nakhon (+53%)
Loei (+46%)
Nan (+40%)
These emerging hotspots highlight a shift in Thai traveler behavior, favoring more intimate, nature-based, and culturally rich Songkran experiences.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this year’s Songkran festivities are projected to generate over THB26.56 billion, including THB7.32 billion from international visitors and THB19.24 billion from domestic tourists.
This marks a 7% and 9% increase, respectively, compared to last year, with an estimated 4.4 million domestic trips expected during the festival.
Traveloka’s data identifies the Top 5 most searched destinations among Thai travelers:
Bangkok
Chiang Mai
Chonburi
Phuket
Hat Yai
This indicates that Thai travelers value a blend of tradition and leisure, choosing destinations that offer both cultural celebrations and holiday relaxation. The growing interest in diverse regions affirms that Thailand is a destination worth exploring all year round—no off-season required.