Top 5 provinces for Songkran travel revealed

Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, Traveloka, has revealed the five most popular Thai provinces for the 2025 Songkran festival, with overall tourism revenue nationwide expected to reach 26.5 billion baht.

The platform highlighted a growing trend among Thai travelers who are now embracing the “Travel Anywhere, No Low Season” concept, making the most of Thailand’s year-round destinations.

Bangkok continues to reign as the top Songkran destination, reflecting its role as a vibrant hub of festivities—from the iconic water fights along Khao San Road, Silom, and Siam Square, to cultural and musical events spread throughout the capital.