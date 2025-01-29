Inquest jury reaches conclusion on Leicester City helicopter crash

A simple design modification—previously implemented in an earlier Leonardo helicopter model—could have prevented the catastrophic midair spinning caused by bearing failure. However, for unexplained reasons, Leonardo chose not to apply this fix to the AW169.

Throughout the design process, Leonardo had multiple opportunities to identify and mitigate these risks but failed to do so. Alarmingly, its engineering team initially assessed that if the bearing failed, the tail rotor control shaft would tear but remain in place. In reality, the shaft detached completely from its securing bolt.

For unknown reasons, Leonardo also withheld flight test data from the component manufacturer. These tests revealed that the tail rotor system experienced immense compressive forces far exceeding the theoretical model’s calculations.

Leonardo’s statistical assumptions were also deeply flawed. The bearing, designed to last 2,400 flight hours, failed after just 330 hours. Further investigations by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) uncovered three additional bearings in similar deteriorating conditions, nearing failure far earlier than expected.

This tragic event highlights severe deficiencies in Leonardo’s design, testing, and risk assessment processes.

"My father trusted in the design of this helicopter. It was Leonardo's responsibility to make sure the helicopter was safe. It wasn't safe. It was a death trap," said Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the son of Vichai.

"My family are thankful to Senior Coroner (Catherine) Mason for her inquest which has shone a spotlight on what happened on 27 October 2018."

" He was the great leader of our family—a devoted husband, a loving father, and a cherished grandfather. We feel the loss of his presence every single day. A visionary leader with unwavering determination, he embodied success through perseverance and hands-on dedication. No words can truly capture the greatness of his legacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the city of Leicester for its overwhelming support. He will always be remembered, and his passing will remain in our hearts forever." Aiyawatt said about his father.

According to Forbes magazine, Vichai was the fifth-richest person in Thailand at the time of his death with an estimated net worth of $4.9 billion.

Leonardo said on Tuesday that it agreed with the inquest jury's conclusion that this crash was a "tragic accident".

"As the jury recorded, the aircraft had all the relevant airworthiness certificates," Leonardo told Reuters.

"This is entirely consistent with the evidence provided to the inquest, that the helicopter was designed and produced in accordance with all regulatory requirements, meeting the accepted industry standard for safety."

It expressed its deepest sympathy for the victims of the crash, saying their deaths were "an unquestionable tragedy".

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) ruled in 2023 that it was not possible for the pilot to recover from the tail rotor failure.

The pilot had managed to land softly enough for four of the five people on board to survive the impact, according to post-mortem examinations, only for them to be killed by fire.

Investigators found that problems with the bearing in the tail rotor of the helicopter began a sequence of failures leading to the crash.

The family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha continues to seek justice and accountability for this devastating loss.