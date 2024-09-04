Leicester win appeal over Premier League\'s jurisdiction in alleged PSR breaches

Leicester, who are back in the top flight after winning the Championship last season, appealed on the basis that an independent commission ruling on the case did not have jurisdiction, which was upheld by an independent appeal board.

The decision came on the grounds that Leicester's accounting period ended on June 30, 2023, when the club was no longer a member of the Premier League following their relegation to the second tier the previous month.

Premier League clubs are only allowed to lose up to 105 million pounds ($137.56 million) over a three-season period under the PSR rules, and both Everton and Nottingham Forest were given points deductions last term.

The Appeals Board concluded that the point of time at which Leicester allegedly exceeded the loss threshold could not have come before June 30, and any losses could, in part, result from their trading activities after they ceased to be a Premier League club.