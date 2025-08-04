Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital

The ministry released an updated damage assessment on Monday, following an on-site inspection conducted by Surin provincial health officials on August 2.
The field survey revealed significantly more destruction than initially estimated from photos, with the blast impact believed to have compromised the structural integrity and foundations of several buildings—necessitating reconstruction of four of them.
The original preliminary estimate, based solely on imagery taken when access to the site was restricted, stood at 3.35 million baht. However, the new comprehensive estimate puts the total damage at 45.05 million baht.
Preliminary breakdown of damages includes: