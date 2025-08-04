Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital

MONDAY, AUGUST 04, 2025

The damage to Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province from a recent Cambodian military attack is now estimated at over 45 million baht, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry released an updated damage assessment on Monday, following an on-site inspection conducted by Surin provincial health officials on August 2.

Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital

The field survey revealed significantly more destruction than initially estimated from photos, with the blast impact believed to have compromised the structural integrity and foundations of several buildings—necessitating reconstruction of four of them.

The original preliminary estimate, based solely on imagery taken when access to the site was restricted, stood at 3.35 million baht. However, the new comprehensive estimate puts the total damage at 45.05 million baht.

Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital

Preliminary breakdown of damages includes:

  • Phumipat Building: 7 million baht
  • Khwanphumin Building: 7 million baht
  • Luang Ta Rod Building: 15 million baht
  • Three-storey nurses’ residence: 15 million baht
  • Toilet roof: 300,000 baht
  • Guard post: 150,000 baht
  • Exit sign in front of hospital: 200,000 baht
  • Roof in front of Khwanphumin Building: 200,000 baht
  • Roof over parking area beside nurses’ residence: 200,000 baht

Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital Cambodian attack causes 45 million baht damage to Surin hospital

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy