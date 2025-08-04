Thai Army Explains Drone Emergency Landing, Denies Surin Evacuation Rumours

The Royal Thai Army on Monday addressed ongoing speculation regarding border activities, clarifying an emergency drone landing in Surin province and vehemently denying widespread rumours of an impending evacuation of its residents.

The updates come amid continued monitoring of the Thai-Cambodian border following recent clashes.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, disclosed details of a "reconnaissance and system testing mission" conducted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Mueang District, Surin province.

The mission, carried out last night, was abruptly terminated when the drone was forced to make an emergency landing due to "unfavourable weather conditions."

The spokesperson then moved to tackle persistent misinformation circulating on social media.

Maj Gen Suvaree firmly refuted claims that the Thai Army had ordered an urgent evacuation of Surin residents in preparation for an attack on Cambodia, purportedly ahead of a General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

These rumours, he noted, had gained traction after being allegedly shared by former Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, referencing a post from the Cambodian Ministry of Defence spokesperson.

Maj Gen Suvaree confirmed that such reports were categorically false, asserting that no urgent evacuation orders were currently in place for Surin.

He cautioned the public against believing or sharing fabricated information, particularly stressing that past information presented by the Cambodian Ministry of Defence spokesperson has lacked sufficient credibility. He urged citizens to rely solely on official sources to prevent panic.

