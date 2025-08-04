Thai Army Clarifies Cambodian Soldiers' Status as POWs After Border Clash

The Royal Thai Army on Monday moved to clarify the status of 18 Cambodian soldiers currently in its custody, asserting they are being treated as prisoners of war (POWs) under international humanitarian law.
The announcement follows a recent border clash and aims to dispel "false and misleading information" circulating from the Cambodian side.
Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Army, explained that the confrontation occurred on 29th July 2025 in the Ban Sam Tae area of Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province.
He stated the incident stemmed from Cambodian forces violating a ceasefire agreement and launching an attack into Thai territory, necessitating a military response to repel the incursion and remove the opposing forces.
Following the engagement, 20 Cambodian military personnel surrendered. The Thai Army confirmed it disarmed and detained them according to standard military procedures, while strictly adhering to international humanitarian principles throughout the process.
Addressing widespread public interest and alleged misinformation, the Thai Army spokesperson underscored that the captured Cambodian personnel are formally recognised as "prisoners of war" under the 1949 Geneva Conventions.
Both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories to these conventions, which clearly define POW status as applying to members of armed forces captured during an armed conflict.
Col Richa emphasised that being designated a POW is not a form of condemnation but rather a legal framework designed to guarantee fundamental rights in armed conflict situations. These rights include:
The Deputy Spokesperson confirmed that after their capture, all POWs were moved from the active combat zone to a safe area within the jurisdiction of the 2nd Army Area Command.
There, they received basic provisions, medical examinations by a military health team, and treatment fully aligned with international humanitarian law.
It was further revealed that on 1st August 2025, two injured Cambodian POWs were repatriated to Cambodia via the Chong Chom permanent border crossing in Surin Province, having received necessary medical treatment from the Thai side until deemed fit for safe transfer.
The remaining 18 Cambodian soldiers remain under Thai control as POWs and will be returned to their homeland once the armed conflict completely ends, as stipulated by the Geneva Conventions.
Col Richa reiterated the Thai Army's firm stance that "prisoner of war" is a legally recognised status under international humanitarian law, serving as a mechanism to protect human rights during wartime rather than restricting them.
The Royal Thai Army affirmed its unwavering commitment to human rights principles, international rule of law, and its obligations as a State Party to the Geneva Conventions, vowing to treat all opposing military personnel, including those deceased in the conflict, with the utmost respect for human dignity.