Thai Army Clarifies Cambodian Soldiers' Status as POWs After Border Clash

The Royal Thai Army on Monday moved to clarify the status of 18 Cambodian soldiers currently in its custody, asserting they are being treated as prisoners of war (POWs) under international humanitarian law.

The announcement follows a recent border clash and aims to dispel "false and misleading information" circulating from the Cambodian side.

Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Army, explained that the confrontation occurred on 29th July 2025 in the Ban Sam Tae area of Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province.

He stated the incident stemmed from Cambodian forces violating a ceasefire agreement and launching an attack into Thai territory, necessitating a military response to repel the incursion and remove the opposing forces.

Following the engagement, 20 Cambodian military personnel surrendered. The Thai Army confirmed it disarmed and detained them according to standard military procedures, while strictly adhering to international humanitarian principles throughout the process.

Addressing widespread public interest and alleged misinformation, the Thai Army spokesperson underscored that the captured Cambodian personnel are formally recognised as "prisoners of war" under the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Both Thailand and Cambodia are signatories to these conventions, which clearly define POW status as applying to members of armed forces captured during an armed conflict.

