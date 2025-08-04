Thai Expert Urges Strategic Communication Approach for Crucial Border Talks with Cambodia

Thailand must establish a specialised communication team and work closely with Malaysia to effectively manage upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) negotiations with Cambodia, a leading security expert has warned.

Associate Professor Dr Panitan Wattanayagorn, a specialist in security and foreign affairs, emphasised that such measures are essential to counter potentially misleading statements from the Cambodian side during the high-stakes talks.

The expert's recommendations come as Thailand and Cambodia prepare to begin GBC meetings today (4 August), starting with smaller committee sessions through 6 August, followed by full committee meetings on 7 August.

The United States and China will participate as observers in the proceedings hosted by Malaysia.

Dr Panitan stressed the importance of Thailand maintaining close coordination with Malaysia as the host nation to effectively control the agenda and direction of negotiations.

He also highlighted concerns about unidentified drones entering Thai airspace, which he suggested could be linked to major powers seeking to interfere in regional conflicts.

The academic advised Thailand to work closely with both the US and China to maintain balanced relations, noting that both nations have significant interests in the region.

He warned that Thailand could find itself at a disadvantage without clear communication and a firm stance.

