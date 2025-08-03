No clash reported along Thai-Cambodian border Saturday night: spokesman

The government spokesman announced on Sunday morning that there were no clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops along the border in seven provinces throughout Saturday night.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said all frontlines in the seven provinces remained quiet overnight, but the Thai army and other security agencies continued to closely monitor the situation to prevent further attacks.

Following the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, which took effect on 29 July, the Thai army reported that Cambodian troops had still fired rifles, rockets, or artillery into Thai territory.