Royal Thai Army denies rumour of withdrawal from Ta Khwai Temple

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree stated on Saturday that the allegation was completely untrue and clarified that the primary objective of Thai military operations remains to ensure that no Cambodian troops are stationed within the designated operational boundary.
Winthai added that the army has never publicly identified the specific units assigned to individual locations, as operations in these contested areas are typically conducted through integrated coordination among various units.
In the case of Ta Khwai Temple, elements of the 31st Infantry Regiment were still in the process of manoeuvring towards the frontline, he said.
He further emphasised that the area surrounding Ta Khwai Temple and Hill 350 was never designated by the Thai army as territory to be occupied with permanent deployment.
“It remains a high-intensity combat zone, with fierce resistance from Cambodian forces,” he noted.
Prior to the ceasefire, Thai troops encountered serious obstacles, including landmines that caused injuries, and overwhelming enemy firepower. As a result, Thai forces had to adjust tactics and resort to firepower-based area control, he explained.
Winthai also addressed the tactical term “retreat”, noting that it is a standard manoeuvre in all combat zones and not unique to this location.
“Tactical withdrawals may occur to rotate units, avoid becoming static targets, or to reposition temporarily for safety—especially in anticipation of aerial strikes,” he said.
The spokesman reiterated that in military doctrine, advances, defensive postures, and tactical withdrawals are all part of operational planning and should not be interpreted as signs of failure or surrender.