Royal Thai Army denies rumour of withdrawal from Ta Khwai Temple

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree stated on Saturday that the allegation was completely untrue and clarified that the primary objective of Thai military operations remains to ensure that no Cambodian troops are stationed within the designated operational boundary.

Winthai added that the army has never publicly identified the specific units assigned to individual locations, as operations in these contested areas are typically conducted through integrated coordination among various units.

In the case of Ta Khwai Temple, elements of the 31st Infantry Regiment were still in the process of manoeuvring towards the frontline, he said.