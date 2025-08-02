Thai Army confirms troops have secured Ta Om Monument area at Chong An Ma under ceasefire terms

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Saturday confirmed that Thai forces have successfully secured the area around the Ta Om Monument in the Chong An Ma of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

He explained that prior to the clash on July 28, Thai troops had not been able to access the monument, as Cambodian forces had maintained full control of the area in a manner considered unnatural and one-sided. However, following the ceasefire, Thai troops have now re-entered the area under agreed terms between both sides.

Referring to Cambodia’s July 30 escort of military attachés from 13 countries into the zone, Winthai noted that, at the time of the visit, Thai troops were already stationed in the Ta Om area. According to a mutual protocol for managing the disputed An Ma Channel zone, both sides agreed to the following:

1. Each side may deploy five personnel to the joint/contested area.

2. All personnel must be unarmed during operations.

3. Joint patrols will be conducted for 15 minutes at a time, covering the Ta Om area (on the Cambodian side) and its surroundings.

4. Patrols may take place at any time—there is no restriction on time of entry or exit.