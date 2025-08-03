Trilateral video conference held ahead of border committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama shared a Facebook post by Defence Minister Khaled Nordin, which included images from the video conference with Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister, Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, and Cambodia’s Defence Minister, Gen Tea Seiha.
Also present were Gen Tan Sri Hj Mohd Nizam Hj Jaffar, Chief of the Defence Forces of Malaysia, and Mohd Yani Daud, Deputy Secretary-General (Policy), Ministry of Defence Malaysia.
This meeting serves as an important preparatory step toward the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled on 7th of August 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, the post read.
In the spirit of ASEAN, Malaysia is fully committed to supporting a peaceful ASEAN-led resolution process in line with our shared regional values.
The meeting on the 7th of August will include observers from Malaysia, the United States, and People's Republic of China (PRC). Prior to the GBC, representatives from both countries will have a preliminary meeting from the 4th to the 6th of August.
This discussion demonstrates the parties' commitment to peaceful engagement and constructive dialogue.
Hopefully, this will contribute to our collective responsibility to uphold peace and stability in the ASEAN region. Malaysia stands ready to neutrally facilitate and support every step of this peaceful process.
Meanwhile, Natthapon stated that the issues to be discussed with Cambodia during August 4–7 had already been submitted to the National Security Council (NSC), which has approved the negotiation framework.
He declined to go into detail about the agenda of the upcoming GBC meeting, which he is scheduled to attend on August 7.