Trilateral video conference held ahead of border committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur

This meeting serves as an important preparatory step toward the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled on 7th of August 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, the post read.

In the spirit of ASEAN, Malaysia is fully committed to supporting a peaceful ASEAN-led resolution process in line with our shared regional values.

The meeting on the 7th of August will include observers from Malaysia, the United States, and People's Republic of China (PRC). Prior to the GBC, representatives from both countries will have a preliminary meeting from the 4th to the 6th of August.

This discussion demonstrates the parties' commitment to peaceful engagement and constructive dialogue.

Hopefully, this will contribute to our collective responsibility to uphold peace and stability in the ASEAN region. Malaysia stands ready to neutrally facilitate and support every step of this peaceful process.