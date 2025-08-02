Thailand Bears Brunt of Cyberattacks in Escalating Digital Conflict with Cambodia

A new report from Personar, a cybersecurity surveillance platform, has revealed the disproportionate impact of cyberattacks on Thailand amidst its ongoing digital conflict with Cambodia.

The data indicates that Thailand has suffered attacks on 438 of its systems, while Cambodia has experienced an even greater number, exceeding 500 system breaches.

However, the report highlights a critical distinction: Thailand is being assailed by a far wider array of malicious actors.

The report, covering the period from 1 May to 31 July 2025, identifies a significant disparity in the number of hacker groups involved.

Thailand has faced attacks from as many as 59 different hacker groups, whereas Cambodia has been targeted by 20 groups, suggesting a more complex and diverse threat landscape for Bangkok.

These figures represent only confirmed attacks, implying the true numbers could be considerably higher.