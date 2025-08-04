Thai-Cambodian GBC talks begin as border stays calm: govt spokesman

The meetings between the two countries’ secretariats are being held in Malaysia from August 4 to 6.
Jirayu, who also serves as a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, noted that once the preparatory meetings conclude, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit and his delegation will attend the official GBC meeting on August 7.
Regarding calls for third-party observers, Jirayu clarified that no observers would participate in the secretariat-level talks from August 4–6. However, as part of the agreement, representatives from Malaysia, China, and the United States will be allowed to observe the formal meeting on August 7.
He confirmed that the overall situation along the border remained normal as of Monday morning, with no reports of violence in any of the seven Thai border provinces.
Security forces continue to maintain a presence and operate according to the designated plan to uphold Thailand’s sovereignty and ensure public safety, he added.