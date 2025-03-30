Jirayu: Govt ready to host BIMSTEC summit on Thursday

The government is fully prepared to host the sixth BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok this week, a government spokesman said on Sunday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the Paetongtarn administration had made all necessary preparations to host the sixth summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) at the Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel on Thursday and Friday.
Jirayu noted that this would be the first international meeting hosted by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government.
The summit will provide an opportunity for Thailand to present its vision and policies aimed at fostering cooperation among BIMSTEC member states to promote economic and social development in the Bengal region.
BIMSTEC is a regional organisation established on 6 June 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration. It brings together seven member states bordering or adjacent to the Bay of Bengal, serving as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia.
The member countries are:
“It will be a significant opportunity for Thailand, as the host nation, to demonstrate its vision for strengthening regional cooperation among member countries and fostering a sustainable economy,” Jirayu said.
During the summit, leaders of the seven nations will ratify several key documents, including a declaration committing the member states to economic development and regional connectivity, Jirayu added.
The meeting will also endorse the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, which will focus on trade, investment, and transport cooperation for long-term sustainability.
Jirayu confirmed that the summit will be attended by: