Jirayu: Govt ready to host BIMSTEC summit on Thursday

The government is fully prepared to host the sixth BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok this week, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the Paetongtarn administration had made all necessary preparations to host the sixth summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) at the Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel on Thursday and Friday.

Jirayu noted that this would be the first international meeting hosted by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government.