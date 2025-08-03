Jirayu slams Rangsi for border clash claim, stirring false narrative against Phumtham

Jirayu made the remarks on Saturday, following Rangsi’s claim that someone from the government had called to instruct troops to avoid confrontation along the border on July 24.
He clarified that the matter had been verified with Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, who is also the director of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, which oversees operations in seven provinces.
Natthapon confirmed that no such instruction was ever given and there was no reason for such an order to be issued.
“All security agencies, including the armed forces, have worked as a unified ‘Team Thailand’ in this historic national mission,” said Natthapon.
Jirayu went on to criticise Rangsi’s conduct, saying that as the leader of a political party, every statement he makes must take into account the country’s stability.
“Even if he was once a soldier, he is now a politician. His words should reflect truth and integrity befitting a military man, not the antics of old-style politicians who stir up rhetoric without regard for national stability,” Jirayu said.
“If he wants to make a splash while launching a political party, this is certainly not the right way.”
He also accused Rangsi of distorting Phumtham’s past remarks. The Economic Party leader had cited a comment Phumtham made on May 7, during his tenure as Defence Minister, in which he advised caution to prevent violence.
Rangsi reportedly used this out-of-context quote to suggest that Phumtham was a traitor in connection with the Thai-Cambodian clash on July 24, despite the fact that the two incidents were entirely unrelated.
“Today, the border situation is under control. The government, through the military, is now focused on recovery, rehabilitation, and maintaining sovereignty and public safety. We are also presenting accurate information to international bodies, including human rights organisations and diplomatic partners,” Jirayu stated.
He concluded by urging national unity at a critical time:
“Thailand is in a fragile period. The public must stay united. We must not allow the political games of a neighbouring country—one that has committed war crimes by attacking Thai bases and civilians—to divide us or dominate our narrative.”
“Most importantly, we must not let anyone speak recklessly without facts. It only spreads confusion, fuels internal conflict, and ultimately benefits the opposing side on the global stage.”