Jirayu slams Rangsi for border clash claim, stirring false narrative against Phumtham

Jirayu made the remarks on Saturday, following Rangsi’s claim that someone from the government had called to instruct troops to avoid confrontation along the border on July 24.

He clarified that the matter had been verified with Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, who is also the director of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, which oversees operations in seven provinces.

Natthapon confirmed that no such instruction was ever given and there was no reason for such an order to be issued.

“All security agencies, including the armed forces, have worked as a unified ‘Team Thailand’ in this historic national mission,” said Natthapon.