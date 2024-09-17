Jirayu named PM’s adviser, not govt spokesman

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has appointed former Bangkok Pheu Thai MP Jirayu Huangsap as one of her advisers, instead of government spokesman as speculated earlier.

An order signed by Paetongtarn on Monday appoints Jirayu as adviser to the PM, responsible for communicating the government’s work to the public. His role will involve ensuring accurate and timely information is provided to foster a positive public understanding of the government’s activities.

The order also calls on all government agencies to support Jirayu in this role when required. Additionally, the PM’s Secretariat has been tasked with facilitating his work and paying his salary.