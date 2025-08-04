Thailand Rebukes Cambodia Over Border Conflict, Demands End to Disinformation

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday convened a major briefing for diplomatic missions and international organisations, where Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa directly accused Cambodia of initiating the recent border conflict and repeatedly violating international law.

Bangkok also called for an immediate halt to what it termed Cambodia's "daily distortion of information" and confirmed it is pursuing compensation for damages incurred.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, announced at a press conference following the briefing that representatives from 74 countries and 16 international organisations, including 28 ambassadors, attended the comprehensive briefing.

Notably, the Cambodian embassy's Second Secretary was present to observe.

Foreign Minister Maris, flanked by Piyapak Sricharoen, Director-General of the Department of East Asian Affairs, and Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organisations, provided a detailed account of the situation.

The Minister stressed that Thailand did not seek conflict, but it was regrettable that the Cambodian side "initiated the conflict first."

They highlighted Cambodia's numerous violations of the ceasefire agreement and international law, including humanitarian law and several other conventions, since the agreement was reached.

