ICRC, OHCHR invited to observe condition of 18 captured Cambodian troops

The Thai Foreign Ministry will this week invite two international human rights organisations to send representatives to observe the condition and treatment of 18 captured Cambodian soldiers, the government announced on Monday.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, said the ministry would invite the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit the detained troops.

The move comes in response to Cambodian accusations that Thailand has tortured the 18 soldiers in violation of international law.