ICRC, OHCHR invited to observe condition of 18 captured Cambodian troops

The Thai Foreign Ministry will this week invite two international human rights organisations to send representatives to observe the condition and treatment of 18 captured Cambodian soldiers, the government announced on Monday.
Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, said the ministry would invite the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit the detained troops.
The move comes in response to Cambodian accusations that Thailand has tortured the 18 soldiers in violation of international law.
Surasant said the Foreign Ministry had already sent a letter to the OHCHR to formally protest against the allegations and would arrange for both OHCHR and ICRC representatives to meet the captured soldiers.
According to the Royal Thai Army, the 18 Cambodian troops surrendered on July 29 after their position—located inside Thai territory in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province—was overrun by a Thai cavalry battalion. The Thai side reported that the group had illegally crossed the border to establish an artillery base for firing projectiles at Thai troops.
Surasant said that because the 18 soldiers were part of a hostile military force, they could not yet be released.
“A ceasefire does not mean the fighting has completely ended,” he said.
Following their capture, the soldiers were removed from the conflict zone and provided with immediate medical checks, food, and clothing, Surasant added.