Thailand-Cambodia GBC talks reach secretary-level agreement, final deal pending

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, reported on Wednesday (August 6) that both countries have reached a secretary-level agreement in the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) talks between Thailand and Cambodia. However, this is not the final agreement yet.
He said the documents are being prepared for review by the National Security Council (NSC) in the afternoon of August 6, followed by a special Cabinet meeting to approve the agreement. Once approved, the Thai Chairman will travel to Malaysia for the final GBC meeting on August 7.
Surasant stressed that while the secretary-level agreement has been made, it is still subject to final approval. He added that the Thai side will present the conclusions of the meeting to the National Security Council and the Cabinet for approval before it is officially signed.
Regarding the overall border situation, Surasant assured the public that the situation remains normal, with military fortifications being enhanced in some areas, but there has been no increase in troop deployment. He mentioned that the situation near the Chong An Ma area, where there were reports of Cambodian soldiers cutting barbed wire along the Thai border, has been resolved through negotiations. Both sides have agreed to the status quo, and Thailand has already replaced the cut barbed wire.
Surasant also confirmed that Thailand continues to enforce strict border control, with the Royal Thai Police actively apprehending illegal immigrants and coordinating with security agencies. Any individuals found to be of no concern will be deported and registered under the Immigration Act of 1979.
Additionally, Surasant reiterated that Thailand has extended its nationwide drone ban until August 15, 2025. However, agricultural drones will be exempted and allowed to fly only during daylight hours, from 06:00 to 18:00, provided they are registered through the UAS Portal of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), with no registration fee required.
Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that on August 5, the Thai Army and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated a visit by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to meet with 18 Cambodian soldiers currently under Thai detention. She emphasized that this was an initiative by Thailand itself, intended to demonstrate transparency in adhering to humanitarian principles and following the ICRC’s guidelines fully and strictly.
Maratee confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue to take a proactive approach in coordinating closely with the ICRC regional office in Thailand and the ICRC headquarters in Geneva. This includes cooperation for further clarification regarding Thailand’s handling of various issues.
She added that the upcoming online meeting with Thai ambassadors and consuls general worldwide, scheduled for August 7, 2025, will focus on emphasising Thailand’s proactive efforts to clarify facts with empirical evidence. This is to prevent any misunderstandings among the international community, including governments, foreign media, and the public, which may have been influenced by Cambodia's widespread misinformation.
“Thailand’s principle remains clear: we aim to resolve the conflict peacefully and return to negotiations with Cambodia with sincerity and good faith,” Maratee stated.
She further noted that, during this period, the spread of fake news and defamation by Cambodia against Thailand had increased significantly, especially during the ongoing GBC talks. “We firmly believe that maintaining a positive atmosphere without accusing the other party is crucial in reducing tensions between the two countries, for the benefit of both peoples, not just the governments,” she added.
The atmosphere conducive to GBC meetings is highly important, as it will pave the way for ministerial-level discussions between the Defence Ministers of both countries. Maratee expressed her hope for the negotiation team’s success in fulfilling this critical mission.