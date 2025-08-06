Thailand-Cambodia GBC talks reach secretary-level agreement, final deal pending

Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that on August 5, the Thai Army and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated a visit by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to meet with 18 Cambodian soldiers currently under Thai detention. She emphasized that this was an initiative by Thailand itself, intended to demonstrate transparency in adhering to humanitarian principles and following the ICRC’s guidelines fully and strictly.

Maratee confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue to take a proactive approach in coordinating closely with the ICRC regional office in Thailand and the ICRC headquarters in Geneva. This includes cooperation for further clarification regarding Thailand’s handling of various issues.

She added that the upcoming online meeting with Thai ambassadors and consuls general worldwide, scheduled for August 7, 2025, will focus on emphasising Thailand’s proactive efforts to clarify facts with empirical evidence. This is to prevent any misunderstandings among the international community, including governments, foreign media, and the public, which may have been influenced by Cambodia's widespread misinformation.

“Thailand’s principle remains clear: we aim to resolve the conflict peacefully and return to negotiations with Cambodia with sincerity and good faith,” Maratee stated.

She further noted that, during this period, the spread of fake news and defamation by Cambodia against Thailand had increased significantly, especially during the ongoing GBC talks. “We firmly believe that maintaining a positive atmosphere without accusing the other party is crucial in reducing tensions between the two countries, for the benefit of both peoples, not just the governments,” she added.

The atmosphere conducive to GBC meetings is highly important, as it will pave the way for ministerial-level discussions between the Defence Ministers of both countries. Maratee expressed her hope for the negotiation team’s success in fulfilling this critical mission.