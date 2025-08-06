GBC talks under scrutiny as Thailand-Cambodia seek resolution on key issues

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 06, 2025

The General Border Committee (GBC) failed to reach a conclusion in talks, with discussions set to resume Wednesday after both sides' secretariats couldn't resolve certain issues.

According to the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, the GBC Secretariats of both sides continued to negotiate until 12.15am, they were unable to reach agreement on a number of final issues due to the inability of the Cambodian GBC Secretariat to take final decisions, which had to be sent back to Phnom Penh for consideration.

Therefore, another meeting was scheduled for 8.00am today in an effort to conclude on those final key issues.

Then at 7.40am today, the Thai Deputy Minister of Defence, Natthaphon Narkphanit, phoned in to speak with the Thai GBC Secretariat to follow up on progress in negotiations and commend them for the strong and consistent efforts made by Team Thailand thus far. 

He wished the team every success in concluding negotiations to achieve concrete outcomes that will protect Thailand's interests.

nationthailand

