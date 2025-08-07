Gen Natthaphon arrives in Malaysia for Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting this afternoon

On August 7, 2025, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, in his capacity as acting Defence Minister of Thailand, arrived at Subang Military Airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 08:00 local time, one hour ahead of Thailand. He is in Malaysia to attend the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, hosted by Malaysia.

The Thai delegation was welcomed by Mohd Yani bin Daud, Deputy Secretary General (Policy) of Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence.

In the morning, Natthaphon will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s office before participating in the GBC meeting later today.