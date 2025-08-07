Gen Natthaphon arrives in Malaysia for Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting this afternoon

THURSDAY, AUGUST 07, 2025

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon arrives in Malaysia for the Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting, focusing on border security and national interests.

On August 7, 2025, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, in his capacity as acting Defence Minister of Thailand, arrived at Subang Military Airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 08:00 local time, one hour ahead of Thailand. He is in Malaysia to attend the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, hosted by Malaysia.

Gen Natthaphon arrives in Malaysia for Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting this afternoon

The Thai delegation was welcomed by Mohd Yani bin Daud, Deputy Secretary General (Policy) of Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence.

In the morning, Natthaphon will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s office before participating in the GBC meeting later today.

Gen Natthaphon arrives in Malaysia for Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting this afternoon

Gen Natthaphon arrives in Malaysia for Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting this afternoon

The main agenda of this special session will focus on five key points:

  • Ensuring the safety of life and property for citizens.
  • Conducting negotiations in accordance with Thai law.
  • Upholding international law during the negotiations.
  • Prioritising the national interests of both countries.
  • Respecting the dignity of both nations.

Gen Natthaphon arrives in Malaysia for Thai-Cambodian GBC meeting this afternoon

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy