Army reports landmine injury in Si Sa Ket, accuses Cambodia of violating Ottawa Convention

SATURDAY, AUGUST 09, 2025

The Royal Thai Army says three soldiers were injured by a landmine in Si Sa Ket, accusing Cambodia of breaching the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Saturday (August 9) received a report from the Suranaree Task Force, Second Army Region, that three soldiers from the 111th Infantry Company were injured after stepping on a landmine while patrolling to secure the route between Ban Don Ao and Ban Kritsana in Si Sa Ket province.

The injured were identified as:

  • Sergeant Major First Class Thani Paha, section commander, who sustained a severe injury resulting in the loss of his lower left leg.
  • Private First Class Phakphum Chaisura, rifleman, injured in the arm and back.
  • Private First Class Thananchai Kraiwong, rifleman, who suffered blast pressure injuries affecting his eardrum.

They received first aid in the field before being transferred to a field military hospital. Thani was later sent to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani for urgent treatment.

RTA spokesman Major General Winthai Suwaree said the incident clearly demonstrated to both domestic and international audiences that the use of weapons in the border area continues in covert forms, and that Cambodia had evidently violated the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines.

This follows a 4 August 2025 report in which Army engineers, while clearing and reinforcing security in the Phu Makua area of Kantharalak district — a former Cambodian military position — found 18 PMN-2 anti-personnel mines. Sixteen mines, stored in sacks, were not yet armed, while two had been hastily placed above ground and were ready to detonate. All 18 were safely removed. Numerous grenade launcher rounds and RPG rockets were also found.

The spokesman stressed that such actions obstruct ceasefire efforts and peaceful conflict resolution, and reinforce evidence that Cambodia has repeatedly initiated the use of weapons.


Summary of anti-personnel mine incidents:

  • July 16 & 23, 2025: Two Thai soldiers injured by anti-personnel mines before clashes.
  • July 28, 2025 (during clashes): Thai soldier injured by a mine near Ta Kwai Temple.
  • July 30, 2025 (post-ceasefire): Photos from a Cambodian journalist showed multiple PMN-2 mines at Ta Kwai Temple.
  • August 7, 2025: Cambodia refused to sign the GBC meeting agreement on anti-personnel mines.
  • Post-ceasefire inspections at Phu Makua: Thai forces found weapons, ammunition, and multiple anti-personnel mines.
  • August 9, 2025 (post-ceasefire): Three Thai soldiers injured by an anti-personnel mine.

