Army reports landmine injury in Si Sa Ket, accuses Cambodia of violating Ottawa Convention

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Saturday (August 9) received a report from the Suranaree Task Force, Second Army Region, that three soldiers from the 111th Infantry Company were injured after stepping on a landmine while patrolling to secure the route between Ban Don Ao and Ban Kritsana in Si Sa Ket province.
The injured were identified as:
They received first aid in the field before being transferred to a field military hospital. Thani was later sent to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani for urgent treatment.
RTA spokesman Major General Winthai Suwaree said the incident clearly demonstrated to both domestic and international audiences that the use of weapons in the border area continues in covert forms, and that Cambodia had evidently violated the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines.
This follows a 4 August 2025 report in which Army engineers, while clearing and reinforcing security in the Phu Makua area of Kantharalak district — a former Cambodian military position — found 18 PMN-2 anti-personnel mines. Sixteen mines, stored in sacks, were not yet armed, while two had been hastily placed above ground and were ready to detonate. All 18 were safely removed. Numerous grenade launcher rounds and RPG rockets were also found.
The spokesman stressed that such actions obstruct ceasefire efforts and peaceful conflict resolution, and reinforce evidence that Cambodia has repeatedly initiated the use of weapons.