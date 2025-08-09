Army reports landmine injury in Si Sa Ket, accuses Cambodia of violating Ottawa Convention

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Saturday (August 9) received a report from the Suranaree Task Force, Second Army Region, that three soldiers from the 111th Infantry Company were injured after stepping on a landmine while patrolling to secure the route between Ban Don Ao and Ban Kritsana in Si Sa Ket province.

The injured were identified as:

Sergeant Major First Class Thani Paha , section commander, who sustained a severe injury resulting in the loss of his lower left leg.

, section commander, who sustained a severe injury resulting in the loss of his lower left leg. Private First Class Phakphum Chaisura , rifleman, injured in the arm and back.

, rifleman, injured in the arm and back. Private First Class Thananchai Kraiwong, rifleman, who suffered blast pressure injuries affecting his eardrum.

They received first aid in the field before being transferred to a field military hospital. Thani was later sent to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani for urgent treatment.