Thailand Recalls Envoy, Expels Cambodian Counterpart Amidst Border Mine Row

Thailand has dramatically escalated its response to a recent landmine incident on its border with Cambodia, announcing the recall of its ambassador from Phnom Penh and the expulsion of Cambodia's envoy to Bangkok.
The move, confirmed by acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, signifies a severe downgrading of diplomatic relations between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.
The decision comes after another Thai soldier, Sergeant Major Pichitchai Boonkorat, sustained severe injuries, losing his right leg, after stepping on a landmine in the disputed Huai Bon area, located in Ubon Ratchathani province.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:55 PM, with the injured soldier evacuated just over 20 minutes later.
Phumtham, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Interior Minister, stated that intelligence from the Ministry of Defence, relayed by Deputy Defence Minister General Natthapol Nakpanich, confirmed the patrol unit had struck a newly laid mine.
In a robust response, the government has ordered the immediate closure of all border checkpoints under the jurisdiction of the 2nd Army Area, effectively halting all tourist access to these crossing points.
"We have considered the situation and will downgrade diplomatic relations," Phumtham declared, explaining the decision to recall Thailand's Ambassador to Cambodia and send Cambodia's Ambassador to Thailand back to their home country. Further assessments of the relationship's status are expected.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to lodge a formal protest.
Phumtham emphasised that investigations conclusively show the presence of "new landmines" in areas previously clear of such devices.
"This proves these are newly laid mines, all appearing around the same time," he stated. "Therefore, we have elevated our retaliation to the most appropriate level."