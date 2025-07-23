Thai military officer names Cambodian counterparts in landmine dispute 

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Mission Coordination Office for National Security under the Directorate of Operations at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, has publicly named senior Cambodian officials in connection with a recent landmine incident along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Posting on his personal Facebook page, “Wanchana Sawasdee,” the general wrote that Cambodia had admitted to breaching the Thai boundary line near a payasattabun (blackboard) tree along the contested zone.
He claimed that Cambodian forces agreed to fill in the trench they had dug—and subsequently withdrew behind the line.
“If they were never in the wrong, why did they back off? Why fill in the trench? It’s the typical Hun Sen-style Cambodian conduct—never admit unless caught red-handed,” Wanchana wrote.
He also pointed to remarks made by Heng Ratana, Director-General of the Cambodian National Mine Action Centre (CMAC), who had initially told reporters the landmine incident occurred on Thai territory.
However, a day later, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a contradictory statement, asserting the explosion had taken place inside Cambodian territory.
“So which is it? Perhaps they should talk first before issuing statements,” Wanchana remarked, calling into question the inconsistency between Cambodian officials’ claims.
Landmine blast site ‘clearly inside Thai territory’, says Wanchana
He went on to explain that under standard military doctrine, landmines are laid in front of forward positions to prevent enemy advance, not behind. “This particular mine was located in front of the trench, facing from the Cambodian side, further supporting that the placement crossed into Thai land,” he said.
"Even the trench itself crosses into our territory, so the area in front of it must have encroached even further."
Wanchana has further raised questions about responsibility for the landmine incident, pointing directly to specific Cambodian military units operating along the contentious border zone.
“Who will take responsibility?” he asked in a follow-up statement. “Will it be the unit stationed in the area or the one that planted the mines?”
He identified the frontline Cambodian unit as the 392nd Support Battalion, Support Brigade led by Maj Chun Sophol, which has been facing Thai forces along the border for some time.
According to Wanchana, both sides are familiar with each other and have a history of communication.
The unit reportedly responsible for planting the landmines is the Combat Engineer Unit, Support Brigade commanded by Lt Col Lam Sokhen.
"Did these two units come to clear the landmines alongside us?" Wanchana questioned. “Still, no one is likely to be held accountable. Under Hun Sen’s leadership, the default position is to deny everything unless undeniable evidence emerges.”
Land undeniably on Thai soil, says Wanchana
Wanchana doubled down on his assertion that the mine blast occurred on Thai territory, citing Cambodia’s retreat from the disputed area as an implicit admission. “They withdrew because they knew they had crossed the line,” he wrote.
He dismissed Cambodia’s reference to a 1:200,000-scale map as insufficient evidence, calling it a coarse representation that nonetheless clearly places the explosion site on Thai soil.
“They surrendered to the facts,” he concluded. “Even by their own 1:200,000-scale map, it is merely an illustration to show that, even with a rough map, this is Thai territory.”