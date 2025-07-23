Thai military officer names Cambodian counterparts in landmine dispute 

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Mission Coordination Office for National Security under the Directorate of Operations at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, has publicly named senior Cambodian officials in connection with a recent landmine incident along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Posting on his personal Facebook page, “Wanchana Sawasdee,” the general wrote that Cambodia had admitted to breaching the Thai boundary line near a payasattabun (blackboard) tree along the contested zone.

He claimed that Cambodian forces agreed to fill in the trench they had dug—and subsequently withdrew behind the line.

“If they were never in the wrong, why did they back off? Why fill in the trench? It’s the typical Hun Sen-style Cambodian conduct—never admit unless caught red-handed,” Wanchana wrote.

He also pointed to remarks made by Heng Ratana, Director-General of the Cambodian National Mine Action Centre (CMAC), who had initially told reporters the landmine incident occurred on Thai territory.

However, a day later, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a contradictory statement, asserting the explosion had taken place inside Cambodian territory.