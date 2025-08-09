Thai army cleared the battlefield, seized Cambodian landmines in Phu Makua

The Royal Thai Army’s official Facebook page “Royal Thai Army – Keep up with the trend” reported that sappers from the Third Army Area have joined forces with the Second Army Area to clean and clear the battlefield area in Phu Makua.
During the operation, troops discovered and seized a large quantity of Cambodian munitions, particularly PMN-2 anti-personnel mines.
The post also took aim at Cambodian Mine Action Centre Director General Heng Ratana, stating: “Heng Ratana said they do not use landmines, but Thailand has seized a large number of them.”