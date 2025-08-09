Thai soldier loses foot, two injured in landmine blast near Thai–Cambodian border

The Second Army Area Operation Centre reported that three Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion while on patrol along the Thai–Cambodian border on Saturday (August 9).
The incident occurred at around 10am as Infantry Company 111 troops were patrolling to lay barbed wire to secure the area between Don Ao and Krisana villages in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.
The patrol was led by SM1 Thani Paha, accompanied by two soldiers.
While inspecting the route, one of the soldiers stepped on a landmine, injuring all three:
All injured personnel have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.