RTA postpones RBC meeting as Cambodian shelling continues along border

Army spokesman Maj Gen Vinthai Suwaree said on Tuesday that the Second Army Region had postponed the scheduled RBC meeting, originally set to begin at 7.00am.

The meeting was to involve Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, and Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the First Army Region, who is responsible for operations in Sa Kaeo province, along with their Cambodian military counterparts.