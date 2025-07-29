RTA postpones RBC meeting as Cambodian shelling continues along border

Army spokesman Maj Gen Vinthai Suwaree said on Tuesday that the Second Army Region had postponed the scheduled RBC meeting, originally set to begin at 7.00am.
The meeting was to involve Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, and Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the First Army Region, who is responsible for operations in Sa Kaeo province, along with their Cambodian military counterparts.
The start time was first delayed to 10.00am due to continued clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, before being postponed indefinitely. Maj Gen Vinthai noted that efforts to arrange the meeting are ongoing, despite the lack of a confirmed date and time.
The RTA has received reports from the Second Army Region indicating that Cambodian forces have violated the ceasefire agreement, engaging in multiple acts of provocation and armed attacks across various areas. Thai forces have responded in accordance with the evolving situation on the ground.
Following Thailand's adherence to the ceasefire from midnight onward, Thai troops have closely monitored frontline developments. Throughout the night and into the morning, multiple reports emerged of Cambodian military activity involving harassment and the use of supporting fire into Thai territory.
Incidents have been reported in several border zones, including Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Sam Tae, Prasat Ta Khwai, and Phu Makua. Thai forces responded proportionately using frontline personnel and supporting firepower to suppress the ongoing provocations.