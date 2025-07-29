Thai-Cambodia Border Erupts Hours After Ceasefire Agreement

Just hours after a ceasefire was formally agreed between Thailand and Cambodia, fresh hostilities erupted on their shared border, with fighting and explosions continuing until dawn on Tuesday.

The Royal Thai Army has accused Cambodian forces of initiating attacks at multiple locations.

Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, revealed that despite the midnight (24:00) Monday deadline for the ceasefire – an agreement reached between Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet – reports from the Suranaree Force indicated renewed clashes.

According to military accounts, the Phu Makheua area experienced harassment from the Cambodian side overnight, leading to reciprocal exchanges of fire between both nations' troops that persisted until Tuesday morning.

Further clashes also occurred in the Sam Tae area of Kantaralak District, Si Sa Ket Province, continuing until approximately 05:30 AM.

Reports from the 2nd Army Area Command specifically noted explosions in the Ta Kwai Prasat area, Phanom Dong Rak District, Si Sa Ket Province, at 03:00 AM and 05:00 AM.

Cambodian soldiers are alleged to have instigated firing with explosives throughout the night.

The renewed violence casts a shadow over the recently brokered truce, which had aimed to bring an immediate end to weeks of deadly border confrontations.