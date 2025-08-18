Phumtham: ceasefire stands despite Cambodia delaying RBC with 2nd Army

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday commented on the Thai-Cambodian border situation in the 1st Army Area, where Cambodian civilians, fleeing conflict, have built settlements and refused to leave.

When asked if they would be pushed out, Phumtham said the current ceasefire terms are clear: “where you are, you stay”. He added that further details will be discussed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on September 7-8 in Siem Reap, Cambodia. He also stressed that Cambodians cannot cross further into Thailand because razor wire barriers have already been placed.