Phumtham: ceasefire stands despite Cambodia delaying RBC with 2nd Army

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday commented on the Thai-Cambodian border situation in the 1st Army Area, where Cambodian civilians, fleeing conflict, have built settlements and refused to leave.
When asked if they would be pushed out, Phumtham said the current ceasefire terms are clear: “where you are, you stay”. He added that further details will be discussed at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on September 7-8 in Siem Reap, Cambodia. He also stressed that Cambodians cannot cross further into Thailand because razor wire barriers have already been placed.
On Cambodia’s tactic of using groups of civilians to pressure and provoke Thai soldiers along the border, Phumtham said Thailand would wait for talks. He noted that border negotiations cannot be settled in a single round and must continue over time, while Thailand must firmly maintain its territorial position. If Cambodian encroachment occurs, he affirmed, Thailand must assert its sovereignty.
Regarding Cambodia’s request to postpone the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting with the 2nd Army from August 21 to 27, Phumtham said it was not a problem. “If we insist on our stance, it will be recorded whether Cambodia cooperates or not. We still have many forums, whether through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) or the General Border Committee (GBC).”